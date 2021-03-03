As pope’s visit to Iraq nears, US forces claim rockets hit airbase hosting US troops

BAGHDAD (AP) — The U.S.-led coalition in Iraq says at least 10 rockets have targeted an Iraqi military base in western Iraq that hosts American troops.

The rockets struck Ain al-Asad airbase in Anbar province at 7:20 a.m. on Wednesday, according to coalition spokesman Col. Wayne Marotto.

- Advertisement -

It was not immediately known if there were any casualties.

It was the first attack since the U.S. struck Iran-aligned militia targets along the Iraq-Syria border last week.

It comes two days before Pope Francis is scheduled to visit Iraq to make history with a message of coexistence.

The pontiff will visit Baghdad, southern Iraq and the northern city of Irbil.

The pontiff will also meet with 90-year-old Grand Ayatollah Ali al-Sistani on Saturday in al-Sistani’s home in the Iraqi city of Najaf.

Sistani is revered by many Shiites worldwide and his words holds powerful influence in Iraq and beyond.

Iraq’s dwindling Christian population hopes a show of support from the cleric will help ensure their place in the country.

Iran feels the meeting’s repercussions as well, since its supreme leader, Ali Khamenei, is a rival of al-Sistani for influence among Shiites.