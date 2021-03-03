Wilmington-based Bitty and Beau’s Coffee expands to two more states

WILMINGTON, NC (WWAY) — Bitty and Beau’s Coffee Shop has recently announced two more locations — Bethlehem, PA and Auburn, AL.

Owners Ben and Amy Wright along with their children Bitty and Beau recently announced that the business is expanding to two more states, making it their 7th and 8th franchise locations.

Amy says she is glad the mission of the company is continuing to reach beyond Wilmington.

“We initially set a goal for ourselves that we would open 100 franchises over the next 10 years, but there’s so much momentum behind what we’re doing, that we feel like we’re on a fast track to getting there, and so we may have to revamp what our expectation is, but you know we want a presence all over the world, all over the country someday,” Amy said.

“I’d love to see us in at least one in every state, and you know every time you go to a different state,” Amy’s daughter Lillie Wright said. “You know there’s going to be a Bitty & Beau’s there, and having even more of national presence than we already do.”

Since its conception in 2016, Bitty & Beau’s has upheld its mission to employ people with disabilities, expecting to have a total of almost 300 employees with intellectual and developmental disabilities across its six corporate locations and eight franchises by the end of this year.

“To know that there are people out there that want to do what we’re doing, and are willing to step up and do it themselves is really exciting, and I’m really excited to see what they do,” Lillie said.

“Bitty & Beau’s Coffee works in every community, because there’s this talent pool of people with disabilities that are looking for jobs, and want to be a part of what we’re doing, and so I don’t know, I feel like we’re just getting started, and we’ll see what happens,” Amy said.

Bitty & Beau’s expansion won’t stop in Auburn, the company says it has two more franchises in the works that will be announced within the next few weeks.