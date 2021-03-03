CCSO: Man charged with 50 car break-ins in Nakina community

NAKINA, NC (WWAY) — The Columbus County Sheriff’s Office arrested Jimmy Stanley Thompson, 51, after a nine month-long investigation.

Beginning in June 2020, CCSO began investigating car break-ins in the Nakina community.

- Advertisement -

From June 2020 to March 2021, 50 property owners residing in the following areas reported break-ins to their motor vehicles:

Old Tram Road

Ramsey Ford Road

Seven Creeks Hwy

Manley Smith Road

Ervin T Richardson Road

Pine Level Church Road

MM Ray Road

Poley Bridge Road

New Britton Hwy East in Whiteville

In total, CCSO reports 10 firearms, approximately $4,000 in cash and coins, sunglasses, and cigarettes were stolen during these break-ins.

Through surveillance footage, they were able to identify Thompson as a suspect in the break-ins.

“Investigators learned that Thompson would travel the listed areas on bicycle during the early morning hours,” the sheriff’s office wrote in a release. “He would leave the bicycle in a ditch and approach the victims’ property on foot, searching for unlocked motor vehicles. Once he located an unlocked motor vehicle, he would search through the vehicle for items of interest, taking items he wanted.”

On Monday, shortly before daybreak, a citizen contacted 911 in reference to a suspicious person in the area of Seven Creeks Hwy near Old Tram Road.

The caller advised that a man was riding a bicycle carrying a large storage container. Deputies were able to find him and tried to stop him.

“He threw the tote on the ground, put the bicycle in the ditch, and fled on foot,” CCSO wrote. “The storage container contained a large quantity of frozen meats. He was reportedly spotted later, walking on Seven Creeks Highway with wet pants and muddy clothing.”

Deputies found Thompson at his home on Happy Home Church Road in Nakina.

“Thompson consented to a search of his residence,” CCSO wrote. “Inside, investigators located five unopened packs of cigarettes that were stolen in a break-in earlier that day. They also located evidentiary items connecting him to obtained video surveillance footage.”

Thompson was transported to the Columbus County Sheriff’s Office Law Enforcement Center where he was processed and booked on the following charges:

50 felony counts of Breaking and/or Entering a Motor Vehicle

10 felony counts of Larceny of Firearms

26 misdemeanor counts of Larceny

1 felony count of Larceny

He received a secured bond of $278,500.

This is an ongoing investigation.