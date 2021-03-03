Gov. Cooper receives 1st dose of COVID-19 vaccine

NORTH CAROLINA (WWAY) — Gov. Roy Cooper has received his first dose of the COVID-19 vaccine.
The governor got a shot of the Pfizer vaccine just after 12 p.m. on Wednesday.
“I’m proud to have received my first shot today and grateful for the health care workers who helped make it happen,” Gov. Cooper wrote on Twitter. “This life-saving vaccine will help us beat this pandemic. I encourage all North Carolinians to get theirs when it’s their turn.”
March, 3, 2021 marks one year since the first COVID-19 case was reported in North Carolina
The North Carolina Department of Health and Human Services said the state has 2,145 new cases for a total of 865,554 cases statewide since the pandemic began. The daily percent positive is 6.1%, an increase from 5.7% the previous day.
In all, 75 more people died from COVID-19, bringing the state total to 11,363.
The number of people hospitalized for COVID-19 related illnesses is 1,303, a decrease of 40 from the day before.