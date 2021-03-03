Lewis Farms says they plan to open in late March

NEW HANOVER COUNTY, NC (WWAY) — It’s a sure sign of spring! Lewis Farms has announced they will be open for the 2021 season in just a few weeks.

They plan to welcome back customers in late March.

The stand is located on Gordon Road in New Hanover County. U-pick is offered for strawberries, blueberries, and blackberries during different parts of the spring.

Lewis Farms posted online they are hiring for the berry stand, ice cream, strawberry field, and social media. Walk-in interviews will be held at 6517 Gordon Road on Sunday, March 7 1 p.m.- 5 p.m. and Monday, March 8 from 9 a.m to noon.

“We will require mask and temperature checks at our interviews,” the Facebook post read.