Man accused of raping, impregnating child; in jail under $7M bond

NEW HANOVER COUNTY, NC (WWAY) — A man is accused of raping and impregnating a preteen girl last year.

The New Hanover County Sheriff’s Office says Cory Scott Ross, 28, faces a total of 15 charges including rape of a child, indecent liberties with a child, and statutory sex offense with a child.

In July 2020, the 12-year-old victim told her mom said she was having stomach pain. She took the child to a doctor’s office in Hampstead and confirmed she was pregnant.

Shortly after, Ross was arrested, charged, and has since been in jail.

Authorities have been investigating over the last several months and say the crimes happened multiples times in Pender and New Hanover counties. As of Tuesday, Ross was charged with even more child sex crimes.

He is currently in the New Hanover County jail under a $7 million bond.