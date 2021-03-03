Myrtle Beach foundation in need of donations for upcoming Costa Rica surf trip

A Horry County organization has been helping area kids get into surfing for years.

Now, they’re asking for your help as they try to spread the joy of surfing internationally.

holds around five Take A Kid Surfing Days a year along the Grand Strand. They also hold annual events in Brunswick County. Kids are able to come out and get a free lesson with equipment provided to them.

Now they’re planning to hold an event for kids in . Surf Dreams Foundation executive director Phil Jackson said children in the area don’t have access to much of the equipment those in our area do.

“A lot of the kids down there are struggling,” Jackson said. “It’s a very poor section of Central America and they just don’t have a lot of resources. What they do have is a huge community base, the same thing we have here, so we want to spread the love down there.”

The organization will be taking soft top surfboards, boardshorts, rash guards, and girl bathing suits for those in Costa Rica.

If you would like to donate any boardshorts (size 34 or less), rash guards, or girls bathing suits (young ladies sizes) you can drop off items at Surf the Earth in Pawleys Island or send them a message.

“We are only accepting items in good condition and ONLY the items listed,” the organization wrote online.