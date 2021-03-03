NC artist creates 9-foot Harriet Tubman Underground Railroad sculpture

HALIFAX COUNTY, N.C. (WTVD) — Harriet Tubman, the woman known for leading the Underground Railroad by guiding enslaved Africans to freedom, has been sculpted into a Bronze 9 foot frame and is on display in North Carolina.

Tubman’s legacy inspiring many during Women’s History Month.

“It lets me know that as a woman we can do anything. We should not be limited. We should be represented in all places,” said Sandra W. Bryant who serves on the Halifax County Underground Railroad Board.

Bryant and Steven Green tell ABC11 their Board, along with community sponsors helped bring the statue to Halifax, which is about 83 miles northeast of Raleigh.

“You can really just visualize her actually going through the swamps and leading people,” said Green. “It’s just a moving experience. We want other people to come and experience that.”

Since early 2020, the sculpture has traveled to different parts of the country. This is its first trip to North Carolina.

