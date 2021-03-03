NC Rural Coalition Fighting COVID-19 holds weekly webinar on vaccines

WILMINGTON, NC (WWAY) — The North Carolina Rural Coalition Fighting COVID-19 held a virtual seminar on vaccines.

This week’s meeting featured a representative from the North Carolina Department of Health and Human Services Office of Rural Health to discuss the safety and effectiveness of the three approved vaccines from Pfizer, Moderna, and Johnson and Johnson.

One discussion point focused on easing fears of those who don’t want to be first in line to receive it.

“It’s almost like you have to have a support system for those who are not quite sure. So the more we keep advocating that it is okay, take your time, but just know we’re here if you need it,” said Shemecka McNeil from Slice325. “Don’t be pushy, because when you start pushing back, people are more timid to be like ‘no I’m just going to wait, I’m just going to wait.'”

The coalition will hold another forum next week.