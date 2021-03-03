North Topsail Beach shop owners concerned over new paid parking policy

NORTH TOPSAIL BEACH, NC (WNCT) — North Topsail Beach began charging beachgoers for parking this week. Business owners are worried it may stop some people from coming to the shore.

The town is using a new app to pay for parking. However, not everyone has a smartphone to secure a spot. That is something that worries managers and employees. They also fear parking costs may stop lower-income families from coming to the beach.

- Advertisement -

“I do worry about the local people though with the lower incomes and how it’s going to effect them and their families to have beach days,” Robin Winkelspecht, a store manager, said.

Paid parking is from 9 a.m. to 5 p.m.