FORT FISHER, NC (WWAY) — The Southport-Fort Fisher ferry will be on an alternate schedule Thursday.

The change is due to a US Coast Guard inspection on one of the ferries.

- Advertisement -

Departures from Southport: 5:30, 7:00, 7:45, 8:30, 11:30,1:00, 2:30, and 4:00.

Departures from Ft Fisher: 6:15, 7:45, 8:30, 9:15,12:15,1:45, 3:15, and 4:45.