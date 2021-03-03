Texas lifts mask mandate, other states ease COVID-19 rules

AUSTIN, Tx. (AP) — Texas has become the biggest state to lift its mask rule, joining a rapidly growing movement by governors and other leaders across the U.S. to loosen COVID-19 restrictions despite alarmed pleas from health officials not to let down their guard yet.

The governors of Michigan and Louisiana likewise announced they are easing up on bars, restaurants and other businesses Tuesday, as did the mayor of San Francisco.

- Advertisement -

U.S. cases have plunged more than 70% over the past two months from an average of nearly 250,000 new infections a day, while average deaths per day have plummeted about 40% since mid-January.

The two curves have leveled off abruptly in the past several days and have even risen slightly.