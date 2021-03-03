Thousands give feedback to Wilmington PD about their pilot cruise lights program

WILMINGTON, NC (WWAY) — The Wilmington Police Department says they have received thousands of responses to a survey about their pilot “cruise light” program.

WPD began the effort to increase police visibility and deter crime by requiring officers to keep their cruise lights on while patrolling. The program was tested for a month earlier this year.

- Advertisement -

A three-question survey is up on the department’s website asking the following questions:

Have you noticed WPD vehicles traveling with their blue cruise lights on?

Do you think that having the cruise lights on while patrolling has caused you to notice WPD vehicles more often while traveling around the City?

Do you think the cruise lights help in increasing police visibility and deterring crime?

Wilmington police say they have received more than 4,300 responses and 90 percent of them answered yes to all three questions.

You have until Friday to take the survey. It is for Wilmington residents only.