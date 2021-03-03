UNCW Men’s Soccer remains unbeaten after shutting out Campbell

WILMINGTON, NC (UNCW Sports)–Sophomore midfielder Colton Pleasants and senior forward Jacob Evans each scored a goal as No. 20 UNCW remained unbeaten with a 2-0 victory over Campbell in non-conference men’s soccer action at the UNCW Soccer Stadium on Wednesday evening.

The Seahawks, playing their second home game of the season, upped their record to 3-0-1 after posting their second straight shutout. Campbell suffered its first loss of the season and fell to 2-1-1.

- Advertisement -

Pleasants gave UNCW a 1-0 lead in the 36th minute when he scored his second goal of the season on a free kick from 22 yards that bent into the left corner of the goal.

Evans upped the advantage to 2-0 with 16:39 remaining in regulation when he tallied his first goal of the year with a free kick that curved into the near corner past senior goalkeeper Samuel Lechuga.

Led by sophomore goalkeeper Gabriel Perrotta , the UNCW defense held Campbell to a season-low five shots. Perrotta posted his third clean sheet in four games after making three saves.

Lechuga tallied three saves in the loss for Campbell.

The Seahawks begin CAA play on Saturday, Mar. 13, when they welcome Elon to the UNCW Soccer Stadium for a 6 p.m. contest against the Phoenix.