US infrastructure gets C- from engineers as roads stagnate

AUSTIN, Texas (AP) — America’s infrastructure has scored near-failing grades for its deteriorating roads, public transit and storm water systems due to years of inaction from the federal government.

That’s according to the American Society of Civil Engineers. Its overall grade: a mediocre C-minus.

- Advertisement -

In its “Infrastructure Report Card” released Wednesday, the group is calling for “big and bold” relief.

It estimates it would cost $5.9 trillion over the next decade to bring roads, bridges and airports to a safe and sustainable level.

That’s about $2.6 trillion more than what government and the private sector already spend.