Wilmington-based Bitty and Beau’s Coffee expands to two more states

WILMINGTON, NC (WWAY) — Bitty and Beau’s Coffee Shop has recently announced two more locations — Bethlehem, PA and Auburn, AL.

Owners Ben and Amy Wright along with their children Bitty and Beau announced that the business is expanding to two more states, making it their 7th and 8th franchise locations.

The coffee shop employs people with intellectual and developmental disabilities.

Along with the flagship store in Wilmington, which opened in 2016, there are currently Bitty & Beau’s Coffee shops located in Charleston, S.C., Savannah, GA, Annapolis, MD. Additionally, there are two employee-only stores located inside PPD and nCino in Wilmington.

Franchises already have been announced for Charlotte, Winston-Salem, Washington D.C., Athens, GA, Waco, TX, and Boston, MA.