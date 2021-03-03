Wilmington man who brought young kids to drug deal at Burger King sentenced to prison

WILMINGTON, NC (WWAY) — A New Hanover County man was sentenced on Wednesday to at least six and a half years in prison for drug charges.

According to court documents and other evidence, on January 22, 2020, the Wilmington Police Department conducted a controlled purchase of heroin from Quadarrius “Reckless” Cotten, 23, in the bathroom of a Burger King restaurant in Wilmington.

- Advertisement -

At the time of the sale, Cotten was with two young children.

A photograph introduced at the sentencing hearing showed one of the children wearing a Burger King crown standing next to Cotten as he delivered the drugs.

On January 28, 2020, the Wilmington Police Department conducted a second controlled purchase of fentanyl and a firearm from Cotten. Law enforcement later determined that the gun was stolen.

On May 16, 2020, the Wilmington Police Department was conducting surveillance in the area of 6th and Campbell Streets due to concerns over retaliatory gang violence. Authorites say Cotten, a validated gang member, was seen engaging in an argument with an person who was armed with an AK-47 rifle. Officers intervened and during a search of Cotten found a small amount of heroin and nearly $400 in cash in his possession.

Cotten had prior convictions for Conspiracy to Commit Common Law Robbery and Possession of a Firearm by a Convicted Felon.