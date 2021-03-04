Another Trump on the ballot? Lara Trump eyes Senate seat

RALEIGH, NC (AP) — The race to replace one of the seven Republican senators who voted to convict former President Donald Trump for inciting the Capitol riot is shaping up to be a key test of Trump’s staying power amid a fierce inter-party debate over how much to embrace him going forward.

As Trump plots his next steps, attention has turned to North Carolina, a critical swing state, where the contest to fill retiring Sen. Richard Burr’s seat could be one of most competitive and expensive of the 2022 midterm cycle.

The attention will be heightened if the former president’s daughter-in-law, Lara Trump, chooses to join the race.

Lara is a Wrightsville Beach native.

