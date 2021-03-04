Biden issues NC disaster declaration for November floods

RALEIGH, NC (AP) — North Carolina state government and local governments in nearly 20 counties can receive financial help from Washington following heavy rains and flooding in November now that President Joe Biden has issued a disaster declaration.

The White House announced on Thursday the declaration for the damage caused by the remnants of Tropical Storm Eta.

The floods led to evacuations, power outages water rescues, and 12 deaths, including six at an Alexander County campground.

Gov. Roy Cooper signed a state disaster declaration in December for Alexander and four other counties.

The U.S. Small Business Administration also has offered low-interest loans.