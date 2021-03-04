Bladen deputies find body in creek near White Oak; believed to be missing man

BLADEN COUNTY, NC (WWAY) — The Bladen County Sheriff’s Office is investigating after receiving a tip about a body found in a creek off of Burney Road near White Oak on Wednesday afternoon.

The sheriff’s office says investigators had been in the area looking for a missing person, Charlie Franklin Boyd Gathings, 23, of White Oak. He was reported missing on Monday.

An investigation revealed that the body is believed to be that of Gathings because of body characteristics and tattoos that match the description of the missing person, according to deputies.

An autopsy will be performed at the Office of the Chief Medical Examiner in Raleigh within the next few days to determine the cause of death and to positively identify the body. It’s unknown at this time whether authorities suspect foul play.

Anyone with information should contact the sheriff’s office at (910) 862-6960.