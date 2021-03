BOLIVIA, NC (WWAY)–Cape Fear Community College held a double-digit lead midway through the first quarter on Wednesday night, but it was the Brunswick Community College Dolphins battling back to pickup the win, 79-75.

The two teams split their season series this year with CFCC coming out on top 84-75 back on January 27th.

CFCC will host Bryant & Stratton College on Saturday, while Brunswick Community College takes on the same Bobcat team on Sunday.