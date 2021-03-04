Brunswick County animal shelter closed until March 15 due to COVID-19 concerns

BRUNSWICK COUNTY, NC (WWAY) — Brunswick County Sheriff’s Office Animal Protective Services says they will be closed until March 15.

The closure is due to multiple cases of COVID-19 exposure.

“We will be taking appropriate measures to clean and sanitize the facility in an effort to minimize additional exposure to both staff and the public,” the sheriff’s office wrote online. “Please know our beloved shelter animals will continue to be cared for and will be patiently awaiting the perfect families to adopt them into their forever homes.”