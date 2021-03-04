Brunswick County announces two pop-up COVID-19 vaccination clinics

BRUNSWICK COUNTY, NC (WWAY) — Brunswick County is having two pop-up COVID-19 vaccination clinics this Thursday and Friday at Town Creek in Winnabow and at Smithville Park in Southport.
These two clinics are only for first time vaccinations.
You are eligible to make an appointment at one of the pop-up clinics if:
- You have not had your first COVID-19 vaccination.
- You are 65 or older.
- You work in the school system or in child care.
- You are a healthcare worker with-in person patient contact.
You must make an appointment to get a shot. Call (910) 253-2339 for appointments and make sure to ask for location directions.