In rare move, NC Republicans working toward second veto override attempt

RALEIGH, N.C. (WNCN) — Senate Republicans pressed forward Wednesday with their attempt to try a second time to override Democratic Gov. Roy Cooper’s veto of a bill to reopen schools, a move longtime members of both parties said they had never seen occur before.

On Monday, Republicans fell one vote short of the supermajority need to override Cooper’s veto of Senate Bill 37, which would require K-12 public school districts to offer the option of in-person learning.

“The most important thing at this point is to get kids back into school. And, the most direct way to do that at this point is for Senate Bill 37 to become law,” said Republican Senate leader Phil Berger. “I guess the question would be were they moving in that direction before the bill started moving. And, it didn’t appear to me or to a number of people that they were actually taking those steps.”

During Wednesday’s session, Republicans moved to reconsider Monday’s override vote. The earliest the Senate could try to override the veto again would be Thursday.

