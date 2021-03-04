NC education board wants schools reopened by end of March

RALEIGH, NC (AP) — North Carolina education leaders have approved a resolution signaling their desire to get all of the state’s K-12 public school students back into the classroom for at least some days.

Some members of the state Board of Education want public health officials to go further in their reopening guidance.

- Advertisement -

Superintendent of Public Instruction Catherine Truitt urged the state Department of Health and Human Services to better explain what it wants to see before recommending all districts offer daily, in-person instruction.

Officials with the state Department of Health and Human Services say they want to heed the advice the federal government has provided.