NC House gives unanimous OK to $1.7B COVID relief measure

RALEIGH, NC (AP) — The North Carolina House voted unanimously to distribute another $1.7 billion in federal COVID-19 relief funds.

The bill approved Wednesday puts most of the funds toward virus testing and prevention, public university campuses, child-care assistance and transportation projects. The bill is the latest in a series of measures allocating funds appropriated by Congress to the states.

The Senate will take up the measure Thursday.

Democratic Gov. Roy Cooper signed another measure last month distributing $2.2 billion in federal relief dollars.

House Democrats backed the final measure even though two spending amendments their members introduced were defeated.