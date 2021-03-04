NHCS still in need of nearly 200 substitute teachers

NEW HANOVER COUNTY (WWAY) — New Hanover County Schools has a shortage of substitute teachers.

New Hanover County Schools had 174 active substitute teachers in January. As of now, they have 214 but hope to employ around 400 in the near future.

- Advertisement -

Their goal is to ease the stress on educators and administrators during this transitional period and relieve potential applicant’s anxieties by offering the vaccine.

“We have many great, dedicated substitutes right now that we value tremendously,” New Hanover County Schools HR Supervisor Susan Sellers said. “However, we do find ourselves like many other portions of the state and nation in a little bit of a shortage. So we would like to use this opportunity to reach out.”

The salary for substitute teachers is $80 per day if you do not hold a teaching license or $103 per day if you have a current or expired teaching license. Substitute teachers may choose to select the day(s) they would like to work and the schools.

Applicants must have a high school diploma and experience with children. According to Sellers, college credit is also a plus.

For more information or to apply, visit here.