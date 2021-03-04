Obusek’s career night not enough as UNCW Women’s Basketball falls to Towson

WILMINGTON, NC (UNCW Athletics)–Redshirt senior guard Kionna Jeter scored 21 of her game-high 30 points in the second half as Towson pulled away from UNCW to secure a 77-66 victory over the Seahawks in Colonial Athletic Association women’s basketball action at Trask Coliseum on Thursday evening.

Towson upped its record to 13-7 overall and 8-5 in the CAA while snapping a two-game losing streak. UNCW, meanwhile, dipped to 5-13 and 2-10 while seeing its two-game win streak come to an end.

Jeter, the CAA’s second-leading scorer, led three Towson players in double figures after knocking down 11-of-25 field goal attempts, including a 3-for-15 effort from long range, in addition to going 5-for-5 at the free throw line. She also added six rebounds, four assists and four steals.

Junior guard Skye Williams added 15 points on 6-for-10 shooting from the field while senior center LaKaitlin Wright came off the bench to chip in 10 points.

Senior forward Carol-Anne Obusek paced UNCW in the loss with a career night. The Cary, N.C., product set career highs by scoring 23 points with 18 rebounds in addition to matching her career high with five blocked shots.

Junior guard Camille Downs came off the bench to net 11 points on 4-of-8 shooting from the field and a perfect 3-for-3 at the foul line.

UNCW and Towson complete the regular season on Friday, Mar. 5 with a 5:30 p.m. tip-off. The Seahawks will honor their senior class in a pre-game ceremony.