Pender boys soccer team pausing activity due to COVID exposure, ending season

BURGAW, NC (WWAY) — Due to an exposure to a COVID-positive person, the Pender High School boys soccer team is pausing all team activities and canceling its regular-season finale on March 8.

Because of the time needed to quarantine, the district says the team will not be able to take part in the 2021 NCHSAA Boys Soccer Playoffs.

The state playoffs are set to begin on March 16.

“It’s a disheartening end to the season, but we know the safety of our student-athletes and coaches takes priority over everything else,” Pender High Athletic Director Matt Davis said. “We’re grateful to have played almost the entire regular season, but certainly disappointed to forfeit the opportunity to continue playing.”

All 19 players on the team are being asked to quarantine or isolate in accordance with North Carolina Department of Health and Human Services guidelines.

The Patriots finish the 2021 season 1-9-1 in the Coastal 8 Conference.