Planning Board approves affordable housing rezoning, proposal now goes to commissioners

NEW HANOVER COUNTY, NC (WWAY) — An affordable housing development could soon be coming to New Hanover County after a rezoning request was approved Thursday night by the Planning Board.

The proposed 84-unit apartment complex would be built on 5.12 acres of land on Gordon Road, which backs up to Hawthorne Apartments.

It would be limited to those who make 30 to 80 percent of the area’s median income. The cost of rent would vary depending on income.

“For a one bedroom unit in today’s numbers on the application, and that could change, you’re going from $335 for a one bedroom unit per month, and that includes water and sewer in that number, up to $1,000 or just over $1,000,” said applicant Stephanie Norris of Terroir Development.

No one spoke in opposition to the rezoning request and it was approved by the Planning Board. Next it will go to County Commissioners for final approval.

Click here for the full proposal.