Squigley’s Ice Cream, Britts Donuts will open for the season in April

CAROLINA BEACH, NC (WWAY) — Two well-known spots in Carolina Beach are set to open up for the season in just a few weeks.

Squigley’s Ice Cream and Treats posted on Instagram that they will open for the new season on April 1.

Opening weekend schedule:

April 1: 3 p.m.-9 p.m.

April 2: 3 p.m.-10p.m.

April 3: Noon-10 p.m.

April 4: 1 p.m.- p.m.

The ice cream spot has been around for more than 25 years.

According to Britts Donuts’ website, the shop on the boardwalk will be back open on April 2. Last year, Britts delayed its season opening until May due to COVID-19.

Britts first opened in 1939.

Britts’ April schedule is as follow:

April 2: 4 p.m. – 10 p.m.

April 3: 8 a.m. – 10 p.m.

April 4: 8 a.m. – 10 p.m.

April 5: 8 a.m. – 4 p.m. or until donuts are out.

April 9: 4 p.m. – 10 p.m.

April 10: 8 a.m. – 10 p.m.

April 11: 8 a.m. – 4 p.m. or until donuts are out.

April 16: 4 p.m. – 10 p.m.

April 17: 8 a.m. – 10 p.m.

April 18: 8 a.m. – 4 p.m. or until donuts are out.

April 23: 4 p.m. – 10 p.m.

April 24: 8 a.m. – 10 p.m.

April 25: 8 a.m. – 4 p.m. or until donuts are out.