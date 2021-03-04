UNCW Baseball takes wild game one against Cincinnati

WILMINGTON, NC (UNCW Athletics)–Every starter had at least one hit as UNCW opened an early lead and continued to tack on runs in a 14-10 win over Cincinnati on Thursday at Brooks Field.

The win was UNCW’s 1300th at the NCAA Division I level and ran its record to 6-1 on the young season. The Bearcats, who outhit the Seahawks on the afternoon, fell to 1-6.

Brooks Baldwin and Jac Croom each had two hits for the Seahawks, who jumped out to an 8-0 lead after three innings. Baldwin added his third home run of the season while Matt Suggs and Cole Weiss also homered.

Reliever Breydan Gorham (1-0) pitched the final three innings for the win.

For the Bearcats, Joey Bellini three hits and drove in three runs. Joe Powell finished 2-for-3 with a pair home runs and he knocked in three.

Starter Drake Batcho (0-2) took the loss, allowing eight runs, seven earned, over 3.1 innings.

How it happened: Baldwin opened the game with an infield single and scored one batter later when Croom doubled into the leftfield corner. Croom came around to score on a double by Dillon Lifrieri later in the inning that also plated Kip Brandenburg for a 3-0 lead.

Notes: With his eighth inning single, Brandenburg extended his career-long hitting streak to nine games … The teams combined for six home runs and 25 hits … UNCW starter Jacob Shafer made his collegiate debut and pitched into the fifth inning … UNCW had five 2-out RBI’s and was 5-for-13 with two outs … UC managed one hit with two hits on the afternoon.

Up next: Game two of the four-game series is on Friday with another 4 p.m. start.