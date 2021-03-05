Air purification systems being installed to all Brunswick County Schools buses to reduce risk of COVID-19

BRUNSWICK COUNTY, NC (WWAY) — Brunswick County Schools is installing new air filtering systems to all its buses to reduce the risk of coronavirus.

The district says Bipolar Ionization Systems are being added to reduce the volume of harmful pathogens in the air including coronavirus and SARS-CoV-2.

15 buses have been updated with the purification systems and installs will continue at about 15 buses a week. They have about 150 in their fleet.

Also, that same system is being installed to the HVAC units at all BCS locations and are on schedule. So far, the air purification systems have been installed at South Brunswick Middle and High, Lincoln Elem, Belville Elem, Leland Middle, Waccamaw, Town Creek Elem and Middle, Union Elem, Virginia Williamson Elem, and Supply Elem.