Bladen sheriff’s office says inmate recently overdosed on drugs smuggled into jail

BLADEN COUNTy, NC (WWAY) — The Bladen County Sheriff’s Office conducted a routine search on Thursday of the inmates and cells at the Bladen County Detention Center.

“Detention officers routinely as part of their job conduct searches of the inmates and their cells for contraband such as drugs, tobacco, weapons, and other items that are not allowed in the jail,” the sheriff’s office wrote in a release. “Drug K-9’s are also used to help search the jail for these items along with detention officers and narcotics detectives.”

Recently, an inmate reportedly overdosed on a drug that had been hidden in his clothing and was not detected by X-ray machines or detention officers during the initial intake process.

The sheriff’s office says the inmate was treated at the hospital and returned to the detention center where he confessed to the drugs.

“Suspects and inmates go to great lengths to hide drugs and contraband from sheriff’s deputies and it is an ongoing game of cat and mouse between officers and inmates,” Sheriff Jim McVicker wrote in a release. “Drugs can be smuggled by hiding them in the lining of their clothing, in body cavities, tossed over the fence by family members and friends, or hidden in public areas outside the jail where inmates attempt to smuggle them back into the jail.”

Searches are conducted randomly several times per week, according to the sheriff’s office.