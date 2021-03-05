Car accidentally crashes into PTs Grille in Porters Neck

PORTERS NECK, NC (WWAY) — The PTs Grille in Porters Neck is back open after a car crashed into the burger joint earlier this week.

A manager confirmed to WWAY that a car accidentally drove into the building around 4:40 a.m. on Wednesday.

- Advertisement -

The employee said the driver thought they were in reverse when they hit the gas. The car went through the front door and part of the wall into the bar.

Repairs should take about three weeks. However, they are still open for indoor dining as well as drive-thru orders.



No one was hurt.