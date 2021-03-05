Church takes communion from the pulpit to the parking lot

WILMINGTON, NC (WWAY) — A local church is bringing communion from the sanctuary to the parking lot.

Port City Community Church held a drive thru communion Friday, hoping to reach out to church members who still feel unsafe coming to in-person services.

- Advertisement -

Members could register for a 20 minute time slot online and pull up, chat with church leaders, and receive communion while taking part in a minutes long service followed by prayer.

Lauren Frady, a church member who helped organize the event, said she was excited to see so many men and women she hadn’t worshipped with since March of last year.

“It’s all about connections with people,” said Frady. “And so this gave us some space to make connections and make them really relational. And just kind of meet people… even in a quick conversation and just lock eyes with them and let them know that they really matter.”

Wilmington’s Port City Community Church served 200 people Friday, and both Leland and Wilmington’s locations served communion from 5 to 7 pm.

