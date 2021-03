WILMINGTON, NC (WWAY) — Both lanes of River Road will be temporarily closed Saturday between Portwatch Way and Bryan Road while crews replace a CFPUA water valve.

The closure is scheduled to begin at 9 a.m. and is expected to remain in place for four hours.

Through-traffic is advised to detour via Portwatch Way and Bryan Road back to River Road.

The road will be repaved prior to reopening.