Condemned Carolina Beach condos to reopen following millions of dollars worth of repairs

CAROLINA BEACH, NC (StarNews) — After being in danger of collapsing four years ago, a Carolina Beach condominium complex is making a return.

Residents of the Carolina Surf Condos, located along the oceanfront at 201 Carolina Beach Ave. S., had to evacuate after the building was condemned amid corrosion in its structural columns in 2017, the StarNews reported.

Some residents, who rented units in the complex, were relocated while others who used their condos as a secondary home were able to return to their primary homes, according to previous reports.

This week, crews continued working on construction on the building, using an electric saw on a balcony of one unit while another man conducted repairs to a street-level doorway.

The Bryant Real Estate website shows at least one unit will be available for rent by the end of June. The unit has three bedrooms, two and a half baths, and a full kitchen with a dining and living area.

