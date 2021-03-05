Dr. Cohen, Rev. Barber get COVID-19 vaccines

RALEIGH, NC (WTVD) — The secretary of the North Carolina Department of Health and Human Services, Dr. Mandy Cohen, and the Rev. William Barber got their COVID-19 vaccines Friday at the PNC Arena mass vaccination clinic in Raleigh.

Both received the one-dose Johnson & Johnson vaccine.

“We know it’s on par with the other two in terms of preventing, particularly, the severe form of COVID that might end you up in the hospital or unfortunately taking someone’s life,” Cohen said. “So I was grateful to get it.”

Barber said his daughter helped persuade him to get vaccinated.

“I have a daughter that graduated from Bennett College, UNC, and Harvard Public School of Health and she did the research, and she said, ‘Look, Dad, this is good. This is good,'” Barber said.

Cohen was glad that a one-shot option is now available for North Carolina’s residents.

“One and done, right? I was grateful to have one shot,” Cohen said. “We’re done today, after this. And so, I recommend anyone gets the first vaccine that is available to you but Johnson and Johnson is a great option, particularly, for those who may only want to get one shot and could only take off one day work, right. There’s a lot of advantages of getting the one-dose vaccine.”

