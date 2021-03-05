Driver crashes into a P.T.’s Grille

PORTERS NECK, NC (WWAY) — Earlier this week, a driver accidentally drove right into a P.T.’s Grille.

According to managers, a newspaper delivery driver accidentally put his car in drive instead of reverse at around 4:40 am Wednesday morning. He shattered the front door and knocked part of the wall at P.T.’s Grille in Porters Neck, denting one of the counters.

A nearby delivery driver heard the crash and rushed to the car. No one was hurt in the accident. P.T.’s is still able to host indoor dining for now, though repairs will take around three weeks to finish.