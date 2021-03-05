Fans return to PNC Arena after more than a year as Hurricanes win

RALEIGH, N.C. (WNCN) – The Hurricanes scored three times in the third period on their way to a 5-2 win over Detroit Thursday.

The victory sent the first crowd at PNC Arena in more than a year home happy.

Filip Zadina had the visiting Red Wings ahead a little more than midway through the first period, but they took a penalty shortly after scoring.

It only took the ‘Canes six seconds to convert on the power play as Andrei Svechnikov lasered a wrist shot, beating Jonathan Bernier on his glove side.

Zadina scored again less than eight minutes into the second. He got to a loose puck on the power play and tucked it in the corner. Svechnikov’s brother, Evgeny, picked up an assist on the goal.

