Fauci, Corbett set for UNC-Chapel Hill virtual commencement

CHAPEL HILL, NC (AP) — The class of 2021 at the University of North Carolina at Chapel Hill will hear from Drs. Anthony Fauci and Kizzmekia Corbett for their spring commencement.

A news release from the school says the spring commencement in May will feature virtual remarks from Fauci and Corbett as well as live ceremonies which will host a limited number of invited guests to Kenan Stadium.

Because of the COVID-19 pandemic, UNC will host smaller graduation ceremonies over three days during the weekend of May 14-16.

Graduates will hear from the two speakers at each of the ceremonies.

Corbett is an alum of the UNC School of Medicine.