NC man facing more than 100 charges tied to secret peeping, indecent liberties with child

By
WWAY News
-
0
Michael Justin Childers (Photo: via WSOC)

TAYLORSVILLE, NC (WSOC) — A 32-year-old North Carolina man is in jail under a $1.25 million secured bond, facing more than 100 charges related to secret peeping and indecent liberties with a child, Alexander County Sheriff Chris Bowman said.

Authorities said Michael Justin Childers had videos that appeared to be taken between 2016 and 2019 while he was an employee at the Taylorsville Walmart. The sheriff did not specify if the videos were taken at Walmart.

- Advertisement -

Thursday’s arrest stems from an investigation that started in December 2020 and began at Wittenburg Elementary School in Alexander County.

The videos that Childers had were not connected with the school, authorities said. It is unclear what the relationship is between Childress and the elementary school.

The Taylorsville Police Department charged Childers with 53 counts of felony secret peeping and nine counts of felony indecent liberties with a minor. The indecent liberties charges stem from the secret peeping of minor victims, officials said.

Read more here.