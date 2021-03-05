NC man facing more than 100 charges tied to secret peeping, indecent liberties with child

TAYLORSVILLE, NC (WSOC) — A 32-year-old North Carolina man is in jail under a $1.25 million secured bond, facing more than 100 charges related to secret peeping and indecent liberties with a child, Alexander County Sheriff Chris Bowman said.
Authorities said Michael Justin Childers had videos that appeared to be taken between 2016 and 2019 while he was an employee at the Taylorsville Walmart. The sheriff did not specify if the videos were taken at Walmart.
Thursday’s arrest stems from an investigation that started in December 2020 and began at Wittenburg Elementary School in Alexander County.