NOAA to allow more harvest of dogfish in coming year

BOSTON (AP) — Federal fishing regulators are considering letting commercial fishermen catch more of a species of shark in the coming year.

The National Oceanic and Atmospheric Administration said it’s considering allowing more harvest of spiny dogfish in the 2021-22 fishing year.

Fishermen catch dogfish off the East Coast. The top producing states include Massachusetts and Virginia.

NOAA says the proposed revisions increase catch limits by nearly 10%. That would increase the commercial fishing quota to more than 29 million pounds. Members of the seafood industry have attempted to increase interest in using dogfish as food in America in recent years.