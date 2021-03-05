North Carolina police officer hit by motorcyclist during chase

THOMASVILLE, NC (AP) — A North Carolina police officer was injured when a motorcyclist trying to elude law enforcement hit him during a chase.

News outlets report Rowan County Sheriff’s Office deputies began pursuing the motorcycle on Thursday.

- Advertisement -

State Highway Patrol Master Trooper Ned Moultrie says the chase crossed into Davidson County, where Thomasville police were assisting. Moultrie says Thomasville Police Det. Joseph Driggers was getting out his car when he was hit, and he was airlifted to a Winston-Salem hospital.

Authorities arrested 28-year-old Brian Alexander Bacelli and filed multiple charges against him, including attempted murder.

Bacelli is jailed on a $1 million bond, and it’s not known if he has an attorney.