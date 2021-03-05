South Carolina lifts rule for mandatory masks in restaurants

Gov. Henry McMaster announced that the mandatory mask order for restaurants has been lifted, and now face coverings are recommended, according to a press release from the governor’s office.

The new order also lifts previously mandatory face-covering safety measures in state government offices, buildings, and facilities and authorizes the South Carolina Dept. of Administration to put into effect guidelines, in consultation with the S.C. Dept. of Health and Environmental Control (DHEC), regarding the same (Section 2-B).

The new order modifies existing emergency orders related to the COVID-19 pandemic and begins the process of facilitating the return of the remaining state employees back to the workplace on a full-time basis.

Gov. McMaster said, “Now that the majority of South Carolinians are eligible to receive the vaccine, and infections and hospitalizations have dropped significantly, state agency heads may safely bring back the last group of state employees working remotely.”