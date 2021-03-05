Town of Carolina Beach to conduct sewer smoke testing next week

CAROLINA BEACH, NC (WWAY) — The Town of Carolina Beach will be conducting smoke testing of the sanitary sewer system located on the northern end of the island on Tuesday and Wednesday.

This testing will take place in the blocks between Carolina Beach Avenue North and Canal Drive (east to west) from Clam Shell Lane to Pelican Lane (north to south).

- Advertisement -

“This study will involve the opening and entering of manholes in the streets and public utility easements,” town wrote in a release. “An important task of the testing will be to locate breaks and defects in the sewer system. The smoke will also reveal sources of where storm water and other surface waters enter the sewer system.”

The town says visibility and odor last only a few minutes where there is adequate ventilation.

“Should smoke enter your home or business, you may contact a member of the smoke testing crew working in your area,” the release stated. “The information gained from this testing will be used to improve your sewer services and may reduce the eventual cost to utility customers.”