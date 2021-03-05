Whiteville native makes it to American Idol

WHITEVILLE, NC (WWAY) — A born and bred Columbus County man will soon be on TV screens across the nation.

Dustin Chapman is from Whiteville, and recently made it onto American Idol.

- Advertisement -

Music has always been like another language… another way to express himself, said Chapman. This was especially true at age 17, when he was diagnosed with achalasia, a rare disorder making it difficult for food and liquid to pass through the stomach.

Though his episode hasn’t aired yet, the East Columbus High School choir teacher is eager for his students and family to watch how it went. Chapman hopes when his students watch him, they’ll know if they work hard, they can chase their dreams one day, too.

“They keep saying, Mr. Chapman, when are we going to see you on American Idol? When, when, when? And I’m like, y’all, be patient,” said Chapman. “It’s going to happen. It’s been so exciting The response since I announced it has been crazy. And I’m just thankful. I’m so thankful.”

Though we don’t know when Chapman’s episode airs or how far he goes, he is launching an original song called Words and Alibis later this month.