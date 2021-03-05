WWAY 5th Quarter: March 5, 2021

WILMINGTON, NC (WWAY)–Week two of the high school football season didn’t disappoint across the Cape Fear with 11 teams in action. Sports Director Tanner Barth brings you all highlights and final scores on this weeks 5th Quarter.

Below, are the final scores from week two of the high school football season.

HIGH SCHOOL FOOTBALL SCORES

Ashley 7 , Hoggard 49

New Hanover 42 , Topsail 54

Laney 6 , West Brunswick 29

Pender 6 , East Carteret 51

Havelock 56 , Wallace-Rose Hill 7

East Bladen 35 , South Columbus 21

Fairmont 34 , West Bladen 30