WWAY 5th Quarter: March 5, 2021

WILMINGTON, NC (WWAY)–Week two of the high school football season didn’t disappoint across the Cape Fear with 11 teams in action. Sports Director Tanner Barth brings you all highlights and final scores on this weeks 5th Quarter.
Below, are the final scores from week two of the high school football season.
HIGH SCHOOL FOOTBALL SCORES
Ashley 7 , Hoggard 49
New Hanover 42 , Topsail 54
Laney 6 , West Brunswick 29
Pender 6 , East Carteret 51
Havelock 56 , Wallace-Rose Hill 7
East Bladen 35 , South Columbus 21
Fairmont 34 , West Bladen 30