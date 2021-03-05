YouTube cancels Myanmar military-run channels, pulls videos

BANGKOK (AP) — YouTube has removed five channels run by Myanmar’s military for violating its community guidelines and terms of service.

The company said Friday it had terminated Myawaddy Media, MRTV, WD Online Broadcasting, MWD Variety and MWD Myanmar.

The decisions follow a Feb. 1 military coup which removed elected leaders from power. YouTube said it was watching for any further content that might violate its rules.

YouTube earlier pulled dozens of channels as part of an investigation into content uploaded in a coordinated influence campaign.

The decision by YouTube followed Facebook’s earlier announcement that it had removed all Myanmar military-linked pages from its site and from Instagram, which it also owns.